New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Sports Science Research (NCSSR) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to strengthen cooperation in sports sciences, advanced technology and indigenous innovation.

The MoU aims to foster inter-institutional coordination and focus on the development of indigenous sports equipment, sports science devices, and cutting-edge technologies. By minimising dependence on imported tools and promoting home-grown solutions, this initiative aligns with the Government of India's 'Garv se Swadeshi' campaign, particularly in the sports sector.

Speaking about the partnership, Union Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya said, as quoted by SAI Media press release, "This partnership reflects the Ministry's commitment to integrating science and technology with sports to empower Indian athletes and ensure they are equipped to compete at the highest level internationally. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated the use of Swadeshi products, and this partnership perfectly aligns with his vision."

This collaboration is expected to:

Facilitate high-quality research in sports science and engineering.Promote innovation-driven projects for athlete performance enhancement.Enable knowledge sharing between leading experts and institutions.Contribute to injury prevention and athlete well-being.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports, MYAS and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi. The MoU was signed by the NCSSR Director-cum-Head Brig. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, on behalf of SAI, and Prof. Ashwini K. Agrawal, Dean (R&D), on behalf of IIT Delhi.

Other dignitaries present during the ceremony included Prof. Deepak Joshi, Prof. Biswarup Mukherjee, Prof. K.K. Deepak, Prof. Anil Varma (Dean, International Programmes), and Prof. Neetu Singh (Head, CBME), all from IIT Delhi, the SAI Media press release added.

Coinciding with the MoU signing, Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports, MYAS, also inaugurated the newly-established Biomechanics Laboratory at IIT Delhi. This facility is equipped to conduct advanced sports science assessments and biomechanical research. The lab will play a vital role in delivering scientific insights into athlete movement, optimising performance, and mitigating the risk of injuries.

The facility aims to strengthen India's sports science infrastructure and foster innovation to support both able-bodied and para athletes, marking a significant step toward promoting inclusivity. (ANI)

