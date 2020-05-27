Sports News | Sandip Mukund Pradhan Gets Two-year Extension as DG, SAI

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Sandip Mukund Pradhan, the Director-General of Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been given an extension for his central deputation tenure.

The extension has been given for a period of two years and it will come into effect from June 6, 2020.

The proposal was put forward by the Sports Ministry of India to extend the tenure of Pradhan and it was then that the Cabinet approved it.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for extension of Central deputation tenure of Sandip Mukund Pradhant IRS (IT:90), Director General (DG), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Department of Sports for a period of two years w.e.f 06.06.2020," read the official statement.

The decision was notified to the Sports Ministry by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training.

Pradhan was appointed as the Director-General of SAI in August 2017. (ANI)

