Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) The scoreboard of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here.
SRH innings:
Harry Brook not out 100
Mayank Agarwal c Chakaravarthy b Russell 9
Rahul Tripathic Gurbaz b Russell9
Aiden Markram c Russell b Chakaravarthy50
Abhishek Sharma c Thakur b Russell 32
Klaasen not out 16
Extras (w 11, nb 1) 12
Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 228
Fall of Wickets 46-1, 57-2, 129-3, 201-4
Bowlers: Umesh Yadav 3-042-0, Lockie Ferguson 2-0-37-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-28-0, Russell 2.1-0-22-3, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-41-1, Suyash Sharma 4-0-44-0, Shardul Thakur 0.5-0-14-0.
