Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) The scoreboard of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here.

Also Read | Harry Brook's Maiden Hundred, Aiden Markram's Quickfire Fifty Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Post 228/4 Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

SRH innings:

Harry Brook not out 100

Also Read | Fastest Ball in IPL 2023: Top Bowlers to Clock the Highest Speeds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Mayank Agarwal c Chakaravarthy b Russell 9

Rahul Tripathic Gurbaz b Russell9

Aiden Markram c Russell b Chakaravarthy50

Abhishek Sharma c Thakur b Russell 32

Klaasen not out 16

Extras (w 11, nb 1) 12

Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 228

Fall of Wickets 46-1, 57-2, 129-3, 201-4

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav 3-042-0, Lockie Ferguson 2-0-37-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-28-0, Russell 2.1-0-22-3, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-41-1, Suyash Sharma 4-0-44-0, Shardul Thakur 0.5-0-14-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)