Mumbai, January 7: Questioning Mohammed Shami's injury management, former greats Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting feel the veteran pacer could have tilted the series in India's favour had he been added to the squad in the second half of the five-match Border-Gavaskar series. India's decade-long stranglehold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended after they went down by six wickets in Sydney to lose the series 1-3. India Lose Border-Gavaskar Trophy After 10 Years, Fail To Qualify for ICC WTC 2023–25 Final With Six-Wicket Defeat Against Australia in Sydney Test.

The pacer, after recovering from an ankle injury, returned to action for his home state Bengal and impressed in all the three formats -- Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare one-dayers --, raising hopes of a late inclusion. But he was officially ruled out before the fourth Test in Melbourne with the BCCI medical team citing a knee swelling, though both Ponting and Shastri believe a trip to Australia and a return late in the series could have been pushed.

"To be honest, I was very surprised with the communication going on in the media as to what exactly happened to Mohammed Shami," the former Indian head coach stated in The ICC Review.

"Where is he when it comes to recovery? He's been sitting in the NCA for I don't know how long. Why can't proper communication come out on where he stands? A player of his ability, I would have brought him to Australia. Absolutely, there's no question about that (Shami could have tilted the series in Melbourne or Sydney)," Shastri added. Top Seven Performers of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: From Travis Head to Jasprit Bumrah, Check Full List.

The 62-year-old further said it would have been beneficial if Shami had, at least, travelled with the group in Australia.

"I would have kept him part of the team and made sure that his rehabilitation was done with the team and then if we thought by the third Test match that no, this guy can't play the rest of the series, I would let him go. But I would have brought him with the team, kept him, monitored him with the best of the physios and best of the advice even from international physios who are in Australia and seeing how he went. But I would have kept him in the mix." said Shastri.

Shastri believes the fast bowler could have provided adequate help to Jasprit Bumrah, who too struggled with fitness at the end of the series and could not bowl in the second innings of the Sydney Test. Steve Smith Reacts on Missing 10,000 Test Runs Milestone During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, States 'Toughest Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch, I Got Chainsawed'.

"It got so tight at 1-1 going into Melbourne. You just needed that experience and support. For all you know, he might have raised the bar as well. And it would have been the two guys there (Bumrah and Shami). Pat Cummins couldn't have done it on his own, Scotty Boland had to step in. So you needed a bowler of his experience. You know, as hard as Mohammed Siraj tried, you needed Shami's experience there." he said.

Echoing Shastri's views, Australian World Cup-winning captain Ponting said: "I was really surprised when he wasn't flown out even halfway through the series, two Test matches in."

"India's make-up obviously had Nitish Reddy there. So you had another seam bowling all-rounder anyway. So, if Shami, even if he wasn't fully fit, if he had to bowl fewer overs in a day, you had a backup seam bowling option to help him out and I think he could have been the difference. Yashasvi Jaiswal Reflects on India’s Performance in BGT 2024–25, Says ‘Result Wasn’t What We Had Hoped for but We’ll Be Back Stronger'.

"When you asked me (in an earlier The ICC Review) at the start about what I thought the result would be, I said 3-1 Australia because Shami wasn't there. That was the first thing I said. That's how important I felt he was to India. If Shami, Bumrah and Siraj were in their starting team, I think things could have been completely different here in Australia."

Shami is currently playing in the domestic one-dayers for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and it remains to be seen if he's included for the England home series ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in February.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)