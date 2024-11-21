Sports News | Skipper Rohit Sharma to Join Team India in Australia on November 24: Report

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): After missing the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Captain Rohit Sharma will join the Indian squad in Australia on November 24, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The first Test of the BGT series will begin at Perth from Friday.

The report added that Rohit will be available for the two-day pink-ball tour game from November 30 in Canberra, ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, top seamer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the Perth Test, which will be starting November 22. Due to the birth of his second child, the Indian skipper did not travel with the team to Perth ahead of the series opener.

Rohit's recent numbers are underwhelming. Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he scored 133 runs in 10 innings, averaging only 13.30, with a best score of 52. His scores in the home season were: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc. (ANI)

