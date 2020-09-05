New York, Sep 5 (AP) Top-seeded Novak Djokovic stayed perfect for 2020 and advanced to the fourth round of the US Open with a straight-sets win.

He beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-3 6-1 in an hour and 43 minutes, holding serve throughout.

Struff managed only four break points and couldn't convert.

Djokovic has won his last 29 matches and is 26-0 this season, making him a prohibitive favorite to get his fourth U.S. Open title — he won it in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

He'll play 20th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta. AP

