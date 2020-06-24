London [UK], June 24 (ANI): England cricket county clubs Surrey and Middlesex Cricket are set to return to the field next month to play a two-day friendly match.

The match will be played on July 26-27 with a red ball here at the Kia Oval stadium.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

"The match will be a two-day friendly and will be played with a red ball. It will pit the two London rivals against each other, as both sides prepare to hopefully return to competitive action the following weekend," Surrey Cricket said in a statement.

The action will take place behind closed doors but will be streamed on the official Surrey Facebook page and kiaoval.com.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav Engage in Hilarious Banter As Indian Spinner Shares Throwback Picture on Instagram.

Alec Stewart, Surrey CCC Director of Cricket, said: "I'm really excited to hopefully see cricket return to the Kia Oval at the end of July and then for the rest of the season." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)