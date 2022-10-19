Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar said on Wednesday that Suryakumar Yadav will not feel any problems while facing spinners or pacers in Australian conditions during ICC T20 World Cup and it will be important for him to carry his confidence in the tournament.

With India's preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup underway with their warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand, the performances of the players will be closely watched by the management, experts, and fans of Team India.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23? Check Out the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI for EPL Fixture.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav showed some brilliant form when they faced Australia in the warm-up game.

Team India will be looking to end wait of 15 years since they first won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007.

Also Read | Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Advance to Round of 16, Saina Nehwal Bows Out.

"Suryakumar is on his first tour in Australia and the key factor for any player touring Australia for the first time is to get used to the pace and bounce of the wicket. So, for Suryakumar, I don't think he will face any difficulties in facing the spin bowlers or the pace bowlers. And this is a good sign because he has been pivotal to the Indian batting lineup, especially in the middle order. So, for Suryakumar to make runs, it's important for him to carry this confidence well into the World Cup," said Bangar at Star Sports Programme 'Follow The Blues'.

On KL Rahul's form, Bangar said that the batter has been brilliant recently.

"He has scored back-to-back fifties in this tour and the best part of it all is the fluency we have got to see from him. In the way he has timed the ball as well, when he is hitting the ball, it is clearing the boundary easily. And the team needs someone who can hit the ball like he does, because that is the way the Indian Team has planned to maximize the first six overs. So, for him to perform like this, with this kind of form, is very beneficial for Team India," he added.

India won its first official ICC T20 World Cup practice match against Australia by six runs.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers.

Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27 against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30 against South Africa in Perth, on November 2 against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)