Manchester, Jan 20 (AP) It has never been this bad at Manchester United.

Well, that's the opinion of the club's latest manager, anyway, with Ruben Amorim saying Sunday about his underperforming team: “We are being the worst, maybe, in the history of Manchester United.”

Also Read | Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It's quite the claim.

After all, United is a record 20-time English champion, and one of the biggest sports teams and brands in the world.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Named In Mumbai’s Squad For Upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Encounter Against Jammu and Kashmir, Ajinkya Rahane To Captain.

Here's a look at some of the numbers behind Amorim's comment, which came after a 3-1 loss to Brighton:

___

13th Current position of United in the 20-team Premier League after 21 of 38 games. With 26 points, United is closer to the relegation zone than the European qualification places and on course for its lowest finish in the Premier League era (since 1992), which is eighth last year.

24 Number of points United is behind Premier League leader Liverpool, its great rival.

1893-94 The last time United had worse home form than this season, according to Premier League statistician Opta. The team has six losses from its first 12 league games at Old Trafford.

7 The number of losses in 15 games under Amorim since he took charge in November to replace Erik ten Hag.

20 Number of times United finished in the top two in the 26 full seasons under manager Alex Ferguson (1986-2013)

2 Number of times United has finished in the top two in the 11 full seasons since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. On both occasions, United was in second place.

10th Amorim is the 10th manager — either permanent or interim — appointed by United since Ferguson's retirement.

1974 The last time United was relegated from the first division of English soccer. The team won promotion the following season and has been in the top flight ever since.

$6.55 billionThe estimated worth of Man United, according to Forbes. That places the club in 14th place in Forbes' list of the world's most valuable sports teams in its most recent ranking. (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)