Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): After the end of the five-match T20I series between India and Australia on December 3, Tilak Varma and Tim David exchanged their jerseys.

The 21-year-old Indian batter took his official Instagram account and shared the picture of them holding each other's jersey and wrote, "Exchanging love and jerseys @timdavid8."

Varma played the first three matches of the series and the Aussie batter appeared in all five games. Both Varma and David play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the five-match T20I series, the left-handed Indian batter scored 50 runs for the 'Men in Blue'. David scored 92 runs.

India clinched the series 4-1. The defeated Australia in the first, second, fourth, and fifth match. Australia won the third game. (ANI)

