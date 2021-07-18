Tokyo [Japan], July 18 (ANI): Upon arriving in Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics, paddler Sharath Kamal on Sunday shared a glimpse of the athletes' village where all the Games-bound participants are staying.

Kamal shared a video of the athletes' village and he captioned the post as: "Good evening from @Tokyo2020 Olympic Games athletes village."

Ahead of his departure for Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics beginning July 23, paddler Sharath Kamal on Saturday said that this is the best table tennis contingent that India has ever sent to the Games.

The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes departed for Tokyo on Saturday evening.

"After a wait of one year with a lot of uncertainties, here we are going into the Tokyo Olympics. Hopefully, this is India's best Olympic Games we've done so far. With regards to table tennis, it's the strongest team. Hopefully, we come back with some medals," Kamal told ANI.

"On that particular day, if we're able to match up to our opponents, we stand a fair chance. We had tough Olympic qualifications, we beat the World No.5 to qualify for the mixed double spot. If we can continue that, we could be there," he added.

Talking about his own form, Kamal said: "I've never been in such form going into any Olympic Games. This is the best Olympic. As far as results and performance are concerned, 32 in the world, my highest world rank with which I am going into Olympics. So I'm sure I'll pull off a few upsets."

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)

