Rome [Italy], November 3 (ANI): After helping Manchester United walk away with a point in the Champions League fixture against Atalanta, striker Christiano Ronaldo on Wednesday said that the side keeps on believing till the end and they will never give up.

"We believe until the end... and we will do everything to achieve our goals! We are RED DEVILS," tweeted Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's goal in the dying minutes of the Champions League fixture against Atalanta helped Manchester United walk away with a point.

United and Atalanta played out a 2-2 draw on Tuesday in the Champions League. For Atalanta, Josip Iicic and Duvan Zapata got among the scoring sheet while Ronaldo scored both the goals for United.

Heading into the dying minutes of the game, it seemed United would lose the match as the side was trailing 1-2, but Ronaldo's brilliance helped the side in ending the match in a draw.

United is at the top spot in Group F with seven points from four games while Atalanta is at the third spot. (ANI)

