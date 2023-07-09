Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Ahead of India's Test series against West Indies, star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday revealed his favourite memory in the Caribbean.

India's all-format tour to West Indies will start on July 12 with a two-Test match series. This will also kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

While talking to Star Sports, Virat revealed that he made his favourite memory in the Windies in Antigua, when he got his maiden Test double century in front of legendary WI batter Viv Richards, who is also one of his idols in the sport.

"My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It cannot get any better than that," said Virat while talking to Star Sports.

In West Indies, Virat has struggled in Test cricket. In 9 Tests he has played there, he has scored 435 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.61, with one century and two half-centuries. His best score is 200.

Overall against the Windies, Virat has played 14 Tests and has scored 822 runs at an average of 43.26. He has scored two centuries and five half-centuries, with the best score of 200.

Overall in West Indies, Virat has played 30 international matches, scoring 1,400 runs at an average of 46.66. He has scored five centuries and six half-centuries in 33 innings, with the best score of 200.

He has played a total of 70 international matches against the West Indies, scoring 3,653 runs at an average of 57.98. He has scored 11 centuries and 22 fifties against the side, with the best score of 200.

Virat said that playing in West Indies has a history attached to it.

"You can feel the heritage and the passion of the people when you go and play there. We are all very excited. The atmosphere for cricket in the West Indies is great," he said.

"I mean the buzz in the stadium is quite outstanding. There are little trumpets that they bring and the noise that is there in the stadium. People are dancing all day and relaxing, just enjoying life in general. I think it is a great thing to see," he added.

Virat also said that he will hang out with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle if he meets him, calling him a "humble guy".

"Well Chris, I have hung out with him for so many years. I am sure that when we are in Jamaica, we will definitely go and meet Chris. He always invites the team home to have a good time and just chill out," he said.

"So I am sure he is going to do the same again if he is in town. Everyone loves him. We went last time as well to his place, we had a great time and he is such a humble guy. Definitely, if he is free and he is in town, sure we are going to catch up with him," he added. (ANI)

