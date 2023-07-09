Sri Lanka hobble their way to 233 in the first innings after an inspired bowling performance from the Dutch. After they were put in to bat first, none of the Sri Lankan batter could convert their starts and the only one who could put up some fight was Sahan Arachchige (57). From a position of bother, Wanindu Hasaranga (29) provided a strong finish to take Sri Lanka's score to a respectable 233. Logan Van Beek, Ryan Klein and Vikramjit Singh shined with the ball with two wickets each.

SL vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Final Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)