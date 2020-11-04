Madrid [Spain], November 4 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lauded 'great player' Sergio Ramos and said they want the defender to be with them 'forever'.

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League here on Wednesday. During the match, Ramos scored a goal to complete his century of goals for the club.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Scores 100 Goals for Real Madrid! Mesut Ozil Joins Twitterati in Lauding the Centre-Back for His Achievement.

"Just the small matter of 100 goals. We know just what a great player he is and I'm delighted because tonight was really important for us, as he always with his, with his goal," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"He's our captain, our leader and of course we want him to be with us forever. What's more, that's what he's doing, showing that he's always got that desire and I'm in no doubt that he's going to stay here and will continue to rewrite the history books," he added.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Footballers Train Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Match Against Ferencvaros (See Pics).

Karim Benzema scored the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute before Ramos doubled the lead in the 33rd minute. However, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic scored one goal each to bring the scores to a level.

Rodrygo's strike in the 80th minute sealed the win for Real Madrid. Zidane is delighted with the win and said they fought till the end and deserved to win.

"It was a good performance from us. We scored two goals and applied a high press, which is what we wanted to do. It was a Champions League game, a tight affair and they pegged us back to 2-1 very quickly. The second half was a bit tougher for us, but that's to be expected when you're up against a side like Inter. It was a really good game. It was a match in which we had to get the three points and we did just that. I'm delighted for the players after the effort they put in, we fought to the end and deserve our win," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)