New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja surpassed iconic spinner Anil Kumble and became India's leading wicket-taker as a spinner in a single World Cup edition but Kuldeep Yadav is breathing down his neck as he is also close to claiming the record.

India played their final group-stage match against the Netherlands and emerged victorious to keep their unbeaten run intact. Jadeja scalped two wickets against the Dutch side which took his tally of wickets in the World Cup 2023 to 16 wickets.

Kumble held the record for almost 27 years, as in the 1996 World Cup he claimed 15 wickets in a single edition. Yuvraj Singh matched his tally and became the joint-leading wicket-taker by dismissing 15 batters in India's World Cup 2011 triumph.

Kuldeep Yadav could become India's leading wicket-taker as a spinner by the end of the tournament as he has registered 14 wickets to his name.

The Chinaman spinner was also among the wicket-takers during India's 160-run victory over the Dutch team. The Men in Blue exercised control after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul's (102) tons left the Dutch bowling line-up at their wit's end, while half-centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill laid the foundation of a total of 410/4.

The Indian team successfully defended their total successfully and clinched a 160-run win. Kohli and Rohit stepped up in the bowling department claiming a wicket each while the star bowlers did their magic and ended the league stage on a high note.

Mohammed Siraj led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets by giving only 29 runs. Netherlands batters tried to win the game but couldn't stand in front of the Indian bowling attack.

India will now face New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday which will be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup, hoping to change the past result and march towards the final. (ANI)

