Australia Women take an unassailable 4-0 lead in the 7-match Women's Ashes and retain the Ashes following a clinical 57-run win the 1st T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Australia already won the ODI series 3-0 and with the win in the first T20I, they have ensured that they retained the earn. In the absence of injured Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath was leading Australia and the hosts posted a solid total of 198/7 batting first. Chasing it, England could only score 141 before getting bowled out. Georgia Wareham and Alana King share five-wickets amid them. Following Australia's win on Monday, the last two T20Is and the one-off Test will be dead rubbers if viewed from the Ashes context. Australia Women’s Cricket Team Captain Alyssa Healy in Doubt for Remainder of Ashes 2025 After Foot Injury Rules Her out of First T20I Against England Women.

Australia Retain Women's Ashes

Australia retain the Ashes after a solid win in the first T20I against England 👌#AUSvENG 📝: https://t.co/XqsFVjhXF8 pic.twitter.com/Am2X2kVFl3 — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2025

