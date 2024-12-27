New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been included in the Athletes' Commission while six Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials, including president Ajay Singh, will be part of the newly-formed interim Asian body established by the breakaway organization World Boxing.

India will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Asian boxing within this new structure, with the BFI holding seven key positions, including Singh, who has been appointed as a board member.

Borgohain will represent the athletes' voices in Asian and global boxing.

Key BFI officials, including secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita and treasurer Digvijay Singh, will hold positions on the Olympic Commission and Finance and Audit Committee respectively.

"The creation of Asian Boxing marks a significant milestone for World Boxing and a crucial step toward ensuring that boxing remains a part of the Olympic Games in LA 2028 and beyond," Singh was quoted as saying in a media release..

"India is proud to be at the heart of this transformative initiative, contributing to the process of securing boxing's Olympic future.

"With strong representation across key commissions, India is strategically positioned to influence key policies, drive the development of Indian boxing, and champion the growth and prominence of the sport not only within the country but across Asia," Singh said on the formation of the interim Asian body and BFI's role.

Borgohain, one of three members of the Athletes' Commission, emphasised the importance of the platform to advocate for better infrastructure, fair opportunities, and support systems for athletes across Asia.

"It is an honour to represent India as a member of the Athletes' Commission in Asian Boxing. This is a vital platform to ensure that athletes' voices are heard and prioritised in the decision-making process.

"My focus will be on advocating for better training infrastructure, fair opportunities, and robust support systems throughout Asia that empower boxers to excel on the global stage," she said.

BFI officials Narender Kumar Nirwan and D P Bhatt will serve on the Constitution and Sports & Competition Commissions, respectively, while Dr. Karanjeet Singh will join the Medical Commission.

The announcement comes a week after India was awarded the hosting rights of the World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025.

The country will also simultaneously host he World Boxing Congress.

The development comes amid the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) repeated threats to exclude boxing from the 2028 Olympics unless national federations move away from the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) and form a new governing body.

India had joined WB earlier this year.

However, the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) has twice voted against leaving the IBA to join the rival association this year.

In the wake of the latest vote last month, ASBC President Pichai Chunhavajira and Secretary General Ali Salameh resigned from their positions with the former revealing plans for creating a new Asian boxing governing body under the aegis of WB.

WB is a breakaway international federation aiming to secure recognition from the IOC and ensure that boxing remains on the Olympic roster.

Formed in April last year after the IBA was stripped of its status, WB has reached 60 members as the IOC is expected to take a call on the recognition early next year.

