Seoul [South Korea], October 24 (ANI): While there's still some time for the South Korean tech giant Samsung to introduce the Galaxy A53, rumours have already started doing rounds on the internet, with the latest one talking about the phone's potential colours.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy A53 will come in at least four colours - black, white, light blue, and orange. However, Samsung might offer more options after the smartphone is launched in Q1 2022.

GalaxyClub previously reported that the Galaxy A53 will feature the same 64MP primary camera found on the Galaxy A52s, and it's unclear if the rest of the units will also be the same - 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro.

Most of the details about the Galaxy A53 are being kept under wraps, but we should hear more about it in the coming weeks or months. (ANI)

