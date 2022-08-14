Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Encrypted messaging platform Telegram released a new update recently after its CEO and founder Pavel Durov stated the update had been in Apple's app review for two weeks without explanation.

According to The Verge, the update is packed with emoji-related features, but one is missing because Apple specifically requested its removal, as per Durov.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Arrested for Slapping E-Rickshaw Driver 17 Times in 90 Secs; Watch Video.

"After extensive media coverage of my previous post, Apple got back to us with a demand to water down our pending Telegram update by removing Telemoji, higher quality vector-animated versions of the standard emoji," Durov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He added, "This is a puzzling move on Apple's behalf because Telemoji would have brought an entire new dimension to its static low-resolution emoji and would have significantly enriched their ecosystem."

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by 4 Men Including 3 Minors in Morigaon Outskirts; 1 Arrested.

The new Telegram update is loaded with other new emoji improvements. Users who subscribe to the platform's recently-launched premium service will be able to upload and use custom emoji in chats with friends, and Telegram is offering 10 custom packs with more than 500 emoji to start.

As per the Verge, Telegram has also updated the sticker panel on iOS by creating separate tabs for stickers, GIFs, and emoji, like what you might be familiar with in Telegram on Android, desktop, or the web. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)