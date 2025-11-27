Mahbubnagar, November 27: A person was killed after an ethanol tanker collided with a lorry carrying iron coils in the Hanwada Mandal of Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, according to a fire official at that site. The fire official at the site said, "The victim was identified as Niranjanappa, who died instantly at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 12:05 a.m. on the intervening night of November 26 and 27 at Pilligundu Thanda (Village in Mahbubnagar). One fire engine was rushed to the spot to douse the fire." Further details are awaited. Chevella Bus Accident: 19 Dead As TGSRTC Bus Collides Head-On With Gravel Tipper in Mirjaguda; Telangana Govt Announces INR 7 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased.

On November 20, in the same district, another collision occurred in which at least 32 to 45 passengers on a passenger bus had a narrow escape after their vehicle collided with a tanker carrying chemicals on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway (NH 44) near Macharam in Jadcherla mandal in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district. After the collision, hydraulic acid was leaking from the container, creating a large plume of smoke. Two fire vehicles arrived at the scene and controlled the smoke, and no casualties were reported, police said. Nalgonda Road Accident: 3 Students Escape With Minor Injuries After Speeding Lorry Hits School Bus in Telangana (Watch Video).

Ethanol Tanker Caught Fire After a Collision in Mahabubnagar

An ethanol tanker caught fire after a collision in Telangana's Mahabubnagar on Wednesday, November 26. The driver was burnt alive. The accident occurred when the tanker collided with a lorry on National Highway 167 in Hanwada mandal. The crash caused fire leaving no time for the… pic.twitter.com/3eGnvZk8Ab — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 27, 2025

On November 20, which is the day of the collision, a Jadcherla police official said, "Early this morning, a collision occurred between a tanker carrying hydraulic acid and a private travel bus. After the crash, the acid leaked, and two fire vehicles arrived at the scene and controlled the smoke. A total of 32 to 45 passengers were in the bus, and all are safe with no casualties. The bus and the tanker were travelling from Kurnool to Hyderabad."

