Three Indians Named in U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Potchefstroom [South Africa], Feb 10 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, and Kartik Tyagi have been named in the U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.Jaiswal added 400 runs to his name in just six innings at an astounding average of 133, he topped the scoring chart comfortably, with an incredible 114 more than closest competitor Ravindu Rasantha.Bishnoi topped the wicket-taking charts, whose 17 in six matches left him with a miserly average of 10.64. Tyagi's swing terrorised opposing batsmen throughout the tournament.He took 11 wickets at an average of 13.90 to augment what was a deadly bowling attack for India.In a thrilling final, Bangladesh claimed their first ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title with victory over reigning champions India in the final in Potchefstroom.The Tigers won a rain-affected final, chasing down India's 177 to win by three wickets by the DLS method, suitably capping off a thrilling tournament in South Africa.The official team of the tournament features representatives from six sides and is skippered by Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, with the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Nyeem Young and Player of the Tournament Jaiswal all included.An adjudication panel of five selected both the team and player of the tournament, with commentators Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament: Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan), Ravindu Rasantha (Sri Lanka), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Bangladesh), Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh), Nyeem Young (West Indies), Akbar Ali (Bangladesh) (WK, Captain), Shafiqullah Ghafari (Afghanistan), Ravi Bishnoi (India), Kartik Tyagi (India), Jayden Seales (West Indies), 12th man: Akil Kumar (Canada). (ANI)

