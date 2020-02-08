Time for Manipur-based Militant Groups to Engage in Talks: CM

Imphal, Feb 8 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday that time has come for militant groups in the state to engage in talks for bringing peace.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, the chief minister said that everywhere across the world peace and settlement are achieved only through political dialogue.

"Time has come for the Manipur-based militants to come out and engage in talks with both the state and the Centre," he said.

He emphasised that the state government has appealed multiple times to the Centre for talks with Manipur militants to reach an agreement.

He also said that there has been a decrease in violence in the region.

