Told Scindia There's No Need to Leave Congress: Kharge

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that he held talks with Jyotiraditya Scindia and told him that there was no need to leave the party.Speaking to ANI he said, "I felt bad that he left Congress. Three days back I held talks with him and told him that there is no need to leave the party. He is young and a good orator. Party is built on ideology and all believing in this ideology should make the party strong."He said that he told him it was not right to leave the party as he has been four times Member of Parliament and held many posts."I told him that personal gains and losses are there in everyone's life. You have been MP for 4 times and held many posts, that's why it is not right to leave. Still, he didn't listen to anyone and left the party by putting his grievances forward," he said.Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda a day after leaving the Congress party. (ANI)

