Tsitsipas Defends Marseille Trophy, Extends Auger-Aliassime Title Wait

Marseille, Feb 23 (AFP) Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his Marseille title on Sunday with a straightforward victory over Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Greek star Tsitsipas eased to a 6-3, 6-4 win to leave Auger-Aliassime still waiting for his maiden ATP title after his fifth consecutive final defeat.

Tsitsipas, who had arrived in southern France with a 3-4 losing record this season, enjoyed an emphatic return to form as he clinched his fifth ATP trophy.

Auger-Aliassime would have been confident of finally ending his wait for tournament success after two wins from his three previous meetings with Tsitsipas, but has still failed to even win a set in his five Tour-level finals.

World number six Tsitsipas, the ATP Finals champion, broke in the third game and saved three break points to serve out the opening set.

The second seed got the better of a run of three successive breaks in the second set to move 4-3 in front and only dropped one more point on serve.

He will now travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Championships, where he is second seed behind world number one Novak Djokovic. (AFP)

