Two More COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand's Hindpiri, State Count at 59

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi's Hindpiri, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary on Saturday.According to Kulkarni, with these two new cases, the total confirmed cases in the State has risen to 59.A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

