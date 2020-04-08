UK Foreign Secy Dominic Raab Says Coronavirus-hit PM Boris Johnson a 'fighter', Will Recover Soon

World. (File Image)

London [UK], April 8 (ANI): British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is deputising for Boris Johnson termed the British Prime Minister as a "fighter" and said he is confident that the latter, who is currently in critical care in hospital here for COVID-19, will recover.He added that the Prime Minister's condition is stable and that he remains in good spirits and keeps up with the usual clinical practice while his progress continues to be monitored. Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, the foreign secretary said."I am confident that he'll pull through because if there is one thing, I know about this Prime Minister, he's a fighter. And, he'll be back at the helm, leading us through this crisis in short order," Raab said at the daily press briefing on the government's response to the COVID-10 pandemic.Raab said, "He is receiving the very best care from the excellent medical team at St. Thomas's hospital. He remained stable through the night. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance. He's not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support,"Raab's update on Johnson's health follows after he was shifted to an intensive care ward late evening on April 7 following persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Johnson first tested positive for the virus on March 27.The foreign secretary said, "There has been a groundswell of messages of support from people here at home and leaders across the world and I know everyone will want to join me in wishing the Prime Minister a very swift recovery,"Raab said, "He's not just the prime minister, for all of us in the cabinet, he's not just our boss. He's also a colleague and he's also a friend. So all of our prayers and thoughts are with the Prime Minister, with Carrie and his whole family."Meanwhile, the foreign secretary assured that the government will continue to work on tackling the coronavirus outbreak."Following the cabinet discussion today, I can reassure the Prime Minister and we can reassure the public that his team will not blink and will not flinch from the task at hand at this crucial moment. We will keep all of our focus and all of our resolve with calm determination in delivering the government's plan to defeat the coronavirus," he said.The foreign secretary gave an update on the UK government 's ongoing monitoring and testing programme. 213,181 people have now been tested for the coronavirus in the country, 55,242 people have tested positive. The number of people admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms now stands at 18,589. Of those who have contracted the virus, 6,159 have died. (ANI)

