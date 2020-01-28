UK Won't Ban 'high Risk' Huawei in 5G Development

London [UK], Jan 28 (ANI): The UK government will allow Huawei to build the country's 5G network. However, as a 'high risk' vendor, it won't be building the core parts.The government said that it wants to take steps that would mitigate the risks of systems getting compromised, instead of banning high-risk vendors, Engadget notes. Such vendors will be excluded from core parts of development such as safety-related networks and sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases. It remains to be seen how the decision impacts the relations with the US which has been warning its allies to restrict trade with Huawei over Chinese surveillance fears. (ANI)

