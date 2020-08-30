Chitrakoot (UP), August 30: In a tragic incident, three minor sisters were killed when a wall of their thatched house collapsed following heavy rain in Raipura area of UP's Chitrakoot district. Uttar Pradesh: Man Held for Raping Minor, Forcibly Marrying and Giving Her Triple Talaq in Muzaffarnagar.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Mau tehsil Raj Bahadur said, "The wall of the thatched house of Ashok Varma collapsed, killing his three daughters. The deceased have been identified as Ritu (12), Shivdevi (9) and Pooja (5). The sisters had died by the time the villagers removed the debris." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

