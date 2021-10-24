Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and shared some beautiful clicks with wifey Natasha Dalal to mark the special occasion of Karwa Chauth. This year the festival fell on October 24 (Sunday). Karwa Chauth is an Indian ritual, when Hindu women keeps fast for husband's good health, long-life and well-being.

Moon please Happy karvachauth to everyone 💙 pic.twitter.com/YCLya5A6I6 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 24, 2021

