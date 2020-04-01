Virgil Van Dijk Picks Messi as His Toughest Opponent

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has named Lionel Messi as his toughest opponent during a Twitter question and answer session.Van Dijk was pitted against Messi during last season's Champions League semi-final, as Liverpool famously overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit by triumphing 4-0 at Anfield to book a spot in the finals.During the first-leg match, Messi had scored two goals as Barcelona won 3-0.When asked to name his toughest opponent, van Dijk replied: "There are some difficult strikers out there but probably Leo Messi".However, when van Dijk was asked as to who the hardest person he has ever had to mark, the player opted to go for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.Van Dijk also revealed his favourite career moments during the Twitter interaction."There are a few to mention. Making my debut as a professional footballer, making my debut for the national team, and of course Madrid," Van Dijk said.Liverpool had been enjoying a stellar run in the Premier League before the competition came to a halt due to COVID-19.The Reds have won 27 of their 29 Premier League matches, however, the side had to bow out of the Champions League after losing to Atletico Madrid. (ANI)

