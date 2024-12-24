Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has achieved a remarkable world record at Puri Beach, Odisha, by crafting a stunning Santa Claus sculpture using 550 kilograms of chocolate combined with sand. Spanning an impressive 16,000 square feet, this unique artwork celebrates the festive spirit with a creative twist. The installation drew widespread attention as visitors flocked to witness the blend of artistry and innovation. Pattnaik, known for his large-scale sand sculptures, expressed his joy at pushing creative boundaries to set another global milestone. 'Santa Claus’ Real Face Revealed After 1,700 Years: Scientists Use Forensic Technology To Recreate Face of Saint Nicholas of Myra, Inspiration Behind the Iconic Figure (View Pictures).

Sudarsan Pattnaik Sets World Record by Installing 550 kg of Chocolates With Sand To Create Santa Claus Sand Sculpture

Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik set a world record by installing 550 kg of chocolates with sand over a 16,000 sqft area to create a Santa Claus at Puri beach pic.twitter.com/8yxXHZr4h1 — IANS (@ians_india) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)