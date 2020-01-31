'What a Game': Kohli Lauds His Team After Second Successive Super Over Win

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): After winning the second successive match in a Super Over, skipper Virat Kohli lauded the performance of the Indian cricket team in the fourth T20I against New Zealand."Rising up to every challenge. What a game," Kohli tweeted.Earlier in the day, New Zealand choked yet again as India defeated the hosts to gain a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.In the Super Over, New Zealand managed to score 13/1 and India chased down the total easily as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli achieved the score in just five balls.The normal twenty overs action saw India batting first and they registered a score of 165/8 with the help of Manish Pandey's knock of 50 runs.New Zealand were on their way to register a win, but with the side needing seven runs in the final over, they lost their way, losing three wickets and taking the match in the Super Over.India and New Zealand will now lock horns in the final T20I on Sunday, February 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)