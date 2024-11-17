Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the first and world's largest event of its kind, announced that its "1 Billion Pitches" competition has attracted 500 submissions from 40 countries.

Projects addressed in these submissions focused mainly on education, advanced technology and innovation, women empowerment, community development, literature, entrepreneurship, healthcare, social media and creative content.

The competition attracted 250 registered startups as well as content creators with groundbreaking ideas, for a chance to pitch their projects live at the Summit's 3rd edition, organised by the New Media Academy from 11 to 13 January 2025 under the theme 'Content for Good'

The 1B Pitches, which saw over 10,000 visitors to its webpage, offers a unique platform for startups and content creators with groundbreaking ideas, connecting them with leading investors and industry players. Participants have the chance to secure support and funding for their ventures.

Alia Al Hammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, noted the strong interest in the 1B Pitches competition, highlighting its importance in empowering content creators and startups. It provides crucial funding and support, enabling them to develop their ideas, realise their aspirations, and unlock new growth opportunities within the content creation industry.

"The 1B Pitches competition reflects the 1 Billion Followers Summit's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and driving innovation in the digital sphere. This directly supports the Summit's aims of building a global community of creators and influencers who produce meaningful, value-driven content with a positive social impact."

A dedicated team will vet and evaluate submissions to 1B Pitches to select the top 25 applications based on specific criteria: innovation, feasibility, quality of the pitch, market potential, creativity, scalability, potential social and economic impact, and the applicant's leadership capabilities. They will also assess the projects' financial potential and profitability, along with their attractiveness to future investors.

Selected entrants will embark on a journey of mentorship and development through a specialised program organised by the 1 Billion Followers Summit. This program will empower them to refine their pitches and maximise their chances of success.

The competition itself will take place over the three-day long Summit in January. Initially, 25 applicants will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas. The field will then narrow to 10 on the second day, ultimately culminating in a final round where two finalists will go head-to-head, vying for the first and second places, to win invaluable support, including potential funding and strategic partnerships.

With its sights set on inspiring a billion-strong audience, the 1 Billion Followers Summit brings together the world's leading content creators and social media pioneers to explore how new media, as a powerful creative industry, can fuel national economies and advance sustainable development goals worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

