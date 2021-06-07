Abuja, June 7: A total of 11 residents and attackers were killed in a gunmen attack in the southwestern state of Oyo on Saturday, Nigerian police said Sunday night.

A group of gunmen on motorcycles launched the attack in Igangan, a town in the Ibarapa North area of the state, killing residents and burning houses, the police in Oyo said in a statement.

Some of the suspected attackers were among those killed, as local vigilante groups fought back, according to the statement, without detailing the casualties on both sides.

The razed property includes a number of buildings, vehicles, the palace of the traditional chief, and a filling station. The cause of the attack is being investigated, the police said.

The police had deployed "intelligence and tactical apparatuses, consisting of mobile force personnel, patrol units and other tactical teams in concert with local hunters and vigilante groups from the community" to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area, said Oyo police chief Ngozi Onadeko.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)