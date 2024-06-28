La Paz, Jun 27 (AP) Bolivia's government on Thursday announced the arrest of 17 more people over their alleged involvement in the attempted coup that shook the South American country the day before.

Senior Cabinet member Eduardo del Castillo did not elaborate on most of the 17 people arrested, beyond saying that one was a civilian identified as Aníbal Aguilar Gómez. He called Gómez the “mastermind” of the thwarted coup led by the country's army chief, Gen. Juan José Zúñiga.

Zúñiga along with an alleged co-conspirator were arrested and remain in detention. (AP)

