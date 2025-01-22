Berlin, Jan 22 (AP) Two people were killed and two others were injured in a stabbing attack in Bavaria on Wednesday, German police said.

Police said a suspect was detained in the knife attack, which occurred in a park in the southern German town of Aschaffenburg.

Police said they did not immediately know the motive for the attack, but that it was not terrorism.

Train services in the town were temporarily interrupted as the suspect tried to flee from police along the tracks, German news agency dpa reported. However, the suspect was quickly detained after the incident, police wrote on the social media platform X. (AP)

