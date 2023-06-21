Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Prague, Jun 21 (AP) A passenger train collided with a truck in northern Czech Republic on Wednesday, injuring at least 21 people, officials said.

The national rescue agency said nine passengers on the train sustained moderate injuries. The other 12 passengers, including two schoolchildren were lightly injured.

Also Read | US Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Die After Toddler Shoots Them Accidently in Ohio.

Police said that 19 schoolchildren were among 65 passengers aboard.

The accident took place before 2 pm (1200 GMT) at a crossing in Straz nad Nisou near the city of Liberec, 100 kilometres north of Prague.

Also Read | British PM Rishi Sunak Hails IndiGo-Airbus Pact As Major Win for UK Aerospace.

Authorities have been working to determine how the collision took place. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)