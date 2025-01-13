Dakar (Senegal), Jan 13 (AP) At least 40 farmers were killed in an attack by Muslim militants in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, a government official said Monday.

The attack Sunday was suspected to have been carried out by extremists from the Boko Haram group and its breakaway faction that is loyal to the Islamic State group in Borno's Dumba community, said Borno state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

He warned civilians to stay within designated “safe zones”.

Boko Haram, Nigeria's homegrown jihadis, took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose their radical version of Islamic law. The conflict, now Africa's longest struggle with militancy, has spilled into Nigeria's northern neighbours. (AP)

