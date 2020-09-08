Aguanga (US), Sep 8 (AP) Seven people were found fatally shot at an illegal marijuana growing operation in rural Southern California, authorities said.

The crime scene was discovered before dawn Monday after deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the unincorporated community of Aguanga, north of San Diego, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement late Monday.

Deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who was then taken to a hospital and died, the statement said. They then found six more dead people at the location that "was being used to

manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation,” the statement said. More than 1,000 pounds (453.6 kilograms) of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants were found.

A search did not immediately locate suspects, the statement said.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public,” the statement said.(AP)

