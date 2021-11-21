Atlanta, Nov 21 (AP) An all-clear was given Saturday at Atlanta's airport after a gun accidentally discharged in the facility's security screening area, causing chaos, authorities said.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport official said on Twitter that there was no active shooter at the airport. Atlanta police said no one was reported injured.

Also Read | China Could Play an Important Role in Afghanistan’s Reconstruction, Says Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The discharge happened around 1:30 p.m. at the security screening area. The noise sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of the resulting chaos. A ground stop temporarily halted flights to Atlanta from other airports around the country.

Neither passengers nor employees were in any danger, airport officials said.

Also Read | Texas Attorney Thomas J Henry Filed a Massive Lawsuit Seeking Up to USD 2 Billion Over Astroworld Concert Tragedy.

There was no immediate word on whether the gun belonged to a passenger or employee. An investigation is ongoing and Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene.

Normal operations resumed at the airport about 3:30 p.m.

Airport officials have not confirmed how many shots were fired, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)