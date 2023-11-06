Washington, Nov 6 (PTI) The newly-inaugurated Akshardham temple in America embodies the values of seva and bhakti, a US lawmaker has said.

“This project exemplifies volunteerism, personal growth, and universal values that transcend religious boundaries. It symbolises unity, service, and devotion, reflecting the core principles shared by people worldwide,” Congressman Jeff Van Drew said in his remarks on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

“Mr. Speaker, today, I share an inspiring tale of dedication and unity surrounding the construction of a magnificent Hindu temple in central New Jersey, embodying the values of seva and bhakti,” he said.

Believed to be the largest Hindu temple in the Western Hemisphere, it took 12,500 volunteers to complete the grand temple.

Crafted from marble and limestone, it required about 4.7 million hours of meticulous hand-carving by artisans and volunteers to construct the Robbinsville temple that opened on October 8.

These stones, originating from Italy and Bulgaria, travelled 8,000 miles to find their place in New Jersey, said the Congressman.

The Robbinsville temple is one of many built by the BAPS, a worldwide religious and civic organisation within the Swaminarayan sect, he added.

“May it serve as a reminder of the common values that bind humanity together, inspiring us to embrace unity, service, and devotion in our own lives,” Drew said.

