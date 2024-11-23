Chief of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/Embassy of India in Kathmandu)

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 23 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, currently on a five-day official visit to Nepal, visited the revered Muktinath temple in Mustang on Saturday, a significant pilgrimage site for both Hindus and Buddhists, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a statement.

Following the spiritual visit, General Dwivedi proceeded to the Nepali Army's Western Division Headquarters in Pokhara, where he was welcomed by the Division Commander, Major General Shantosh Ballave Poudyal.

"General Upendra Dwivedi visited Pokhara and addressed a big Ex-servicemen Rally of Nepal Domiciled Gorkha Ex-servicemen in the sprawling lawns of PPO Pokhara. Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, President, AWWA (IA) interacted with and felicitated the gallantry awardees and Veer Naris present during the occasion," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

During his address, COAS lauded the bravery of the Gorkha Soldiers and saluted their courage and dedicated service to the nation.

The Indian Army Chief arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday on a five-day official visit. The five-member delegation, led by General Dwivedi, also includes Sunita Dwivedi, chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association of the Indian Army.

President Ramchandra Paudel had earlier on Thursday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on General Dwivedi as per the tradition of Nepal and India conferring army chiefs of each other's country with the honorary title.

The Indian army chief also called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday. General Dwivedi has been serving as the Indian Army Chief since June 30. (ANI)

