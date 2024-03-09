Padang, Mar 9 (AP) Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 10 people and leaving 10 others missing, officials said Saturday.

Tons of mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain late Friday, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages in Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province, said Doni Yusrizal, who heads the local disaster management agency.

Also Read | 'Grandfather Right to Leave Just 50 Pounds for Grandkids': UK Judge Rules in Favour of 91-Year-Old Former Soldier, Says 'He Was Hurt Over Grandchildren Not Visiting Him'.

Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the worst-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered two others in two neighbouring villages, said National Disaster Management Agency's spokesperson Yusrizal. Ten are still missing.

He said that 46,000 people had fled to a temporary government shelter after the flood and landslide buried 14 houses while 20,000 houses were flooded up to the roof.

Also Read | Brazil Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Treating Patients With Fake Medical Certificate She Purchased Online for USD 8 in Coroados.

“Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris," Yusrizal said.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)