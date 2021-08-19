Canberra, August 19: Australia's two most populous states on Thursday recorded new benchmark highs in COVID-19 infections. New South Wales reported a record 681 cases in the latest 24-hour period, mostly in Sydney. The previous record for the most populous state was 633 cases set on Wednesday. Australia Reports Record Daily Number of 36,000 New COVID-19 Infections and 937 Deaths.

Neighboring Victoria reported 57 new cases in its capital Melbourne. It was the highest daily tally since the final days of a second wave of infections in early September last year.

Melbourne and the entire state of New South Wales are in lockdown as authorities attempt to stamp out coronavirus spread as Australia had successfully done throughout the pandemic before the delta variant arrived on its shores. COVID-19 in US: Fourth Coronavirus Surge Overwhelms Hospitals in United States, Says Report.

Melbourne is in its 6th lockdown of the pandemic and Thursday marked the 200th day that Australia's second-most populous city has been locked down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)