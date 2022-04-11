Anderson (US), Apr 11 (AP) One of the two workers shot last week by a former employee at a South Carolina industrial plant has died, authorities said on Monday.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said 24-year-old Iain Samuel Pearce of Belton, South Carolina died on Sunday after he and another employee at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson County were shot last Tuesday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Seeks To End US-Dominated World Order, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Pearce was shot in the head, according to Shore. The other employee was wounded.

Sheriff Chad McBride previously said about 30 employees were in the plant the time of the shooting. The workers fled to a nearby business, McBride said.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Says Will Step Down If ‘Foreign Conspiracy’ to Oust Imran Khan Proved.

Bruce D. Vandermosten Jr., 51, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was a former employee at the plant, Shore said.

Investigators still have not said why Vandermosten came to his former business. McBride said he did not appear to intentionally pick out either victim.

Fraenkische is a German company that makes pipes and has about two dozen locations around the world. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)