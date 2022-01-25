Ottawa [Canada], January 25 (ANI): Canada has advised its nationals to cancel plans for non-essential trips to Ukraine amid growing tension between Russia and Ukraine border, Sputnik News Agency reported citing an advisory issued by the country's ministry of foreign affairs.

"Avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine due to ongoing Russian threats and military buildup in and around the country. If you are in Ukraine, you should evaluate if your presence is essential," the travel advisory on the ministry's website read.

Also Read | Australia Day 2022: Know Date, History, Celebrations And Significance of The National Day.

The move follows a similar advisory by the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom who on Monday authorized the departure of some diplomatic personnel and their families from Kiev. Other countries have expressed readiness to follow suit if the situation worsens, and advised their nationals to leave Ukraine by commercial means of transport.

Moscow has consistently denied claims about plans to attack Ukraine and stressed that it considers NATO's military activity near the Russian borders a threat to its national security. Last month Russia put forward proposals on security guarantees in Europe to the US and NATO, which are yet to give a response on them, according to the news agency. (ANI)

Also Read | Indonesia: 19 Killed in Clash, Fire at Nightclub in West Papua.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)