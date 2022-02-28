Beijing [China], February 28 (ANI): China on Sunday reported 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, 40 were reported in Guangdong while the rest were reported in eight other provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 11 cases each were reported in Inner Mongolia and Guangxi, nine in Tianjin, five in Hubei, four each in Shanxi and Heilongjiang, two in Yunnan and one in Liaoning.

A total of 147 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, according to the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

