Kathmandu, Oct 4 (PTI) China's ambassador to Nepal Ms Hou Yanqi on Monday called on the Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka and discussed about the bilateral relations, according to an official statement.

"Chinese ambassador to Nepal Ms Hou Yanqi called on the Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka today (Monday). A wide range of issues relating to Nepal-China relations including cooperation on providing vaccine against COVID-19 to Nepal were discussed," the statement issued by the Nepal foreign ministry said.

China has lately announced to provide additional one million vaccine against corona to Nepal.

