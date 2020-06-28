Beijing [China], June 28 (ANI): The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 20th session on Sunday to review multiple bills, including a draft law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the session, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lawmakers heard a report on the deliberation of the draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

Lawmakers also reviewed draft amendments to the Criminal Law and the Patent Law, and draft revisions to the Law on the Protection of Minors and the Administrative Penalty Law.

Other legislative documents include a draft export control law and a draft data security law.

The security legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the bill would not affect the legitimate rights of the residents.

Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of international interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle. (ANI)

